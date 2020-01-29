Need more nature? Here are 5 Pearland parks the whole family will love

PEARLAND, Texas – Need a fresh breath of air? How about entertaining the kiddos, without having to break the bank. In Pearland, you can find a variety of things to do and places to go. We compiled a list of some of our favorite things to do outside and the best part, they are free! Of course, we didn’t forget about our furry friends, some of the spots even offer dog parks.

Independence Park

Review: “Big track to run or bike on, a dog park, 2 basketball courts, giant soccer field, restrooms, and BBQ grills, and a swimming pool that is closed for now but will be back in service next year. Nice quiet park, with even more amenities in the works. Nice place.” -Jason

Address: 3449 Pearland Pkwy.Pearland, TX 77581

Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Centennial Park

Review: “Came here for a Pokémon PvP tournament and it was great. It’s a beautiful area and the park is clean and well maintained. There is plenty of room for the kids to play as there are multiple climbing frames and different activities. There’s also some nice basketball courts and large pavilions that are well shaded for parents to relax at.” - Leanne

Address: 3219 McLean RoadPearland, TX 77581

Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Splash Pad Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*Splash Pad open seasonally, April 1 through Oct. 1

Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Trail

Review: “Well kept nature trail with informative displays along the trail which is paved. The trail includes an observation tower affording you an opportunity to see a far distance and observe the flora and fauna. We saw many varieties of birds mostly. Also an abundance of rabbits. The displays along the way showed pictures of just about everything that could be seen, so that was very helpful. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. The entire trail is a little over a mile and a half on the paved portion and definitely worth seeing.” -Bob

Address: 1801 Kingsley DrivePearland, TX 77584

Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Southdown Park

Review: “Always a great time for my pooch! Plenty of space for even the biggest breeds to run full throttle. There’s even a smaller section for the small breeds to run and play without getting trampled by the big dogs.” - Chad

Address: 2150 Countryplace Parkway Pearland, TX 77584

Park Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Splash Pad Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*Splash Pad open seasonally, April 1 through October 1

Delores Fenwick Nature Center

Review: “Awesome place to learn about animals and to have picnics with the family. The young man at the front desk was really helpful and informative. Will go back to see their new exhibit.” -RedeemByTheKing

Address: 5750 Magnolia Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Us having fun in the sun in Pearland