A round of lucky Irish coffee cocktails to help you celebrate big this St. Patrick’s Day

HOUSTON – There's nothing like mixing coffee and alcohol to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about the popular holiday, think again!

Tullamore D.E.W brand ambassador Donna Stewart gives us a history lesson on Irish coffee.

IRISH COFFEE

Irish coffee is Irish true, born on Irish soil and created with Irish ingredients. It’s enjoyed across the world. Irish coffee was created in 1942 in the Foynes Airport in Ireland, and Irish Whiskey made its way to the states in 1952.

Donna even shares tips to help you make the spiked drinks from the comfort of your home.

PRO TIPS

Lightly whip the cream When serving at a large gathering, keep ingredients simple For multiple drinks, batch liquid ingredients in advance

Enjoy this round of lucky Irish cocktails to help you celebrate big this St. Patrick’s Day

HOT IRISH COFFEE

Hot Irish coffee (Hot Irish coffee)

2 Demerara Sugar Cubes

2 parts Tullamore DEW

3 parts Hot Coffee

Topped with lightly whipped heavy whipping cream

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Irish espresso martini (Irish espresso martini)

1.5 parts Tullamore DEW

.5 parts Kahula

1 part espresso

.25 part simple syrup

Combine all ingredients into shaker, shake and strain

ICED IRISH COFFEE

Iced Irish Coffee (Iced Irish Coffee)

1.5 parts Tullamore DEW

1 part espresso

.75 parts Irish Cream

.25 simple syrup

Shaken and served on the rocks, mint leaf garnish

