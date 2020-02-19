Houston Billionaire Tilman Fertitta shares big surprise for this year’s Mardi Gras! Galveston

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta, is a businessman mogul and a world leader in the dining, hospitality, entertainment and gaming industries.

He gave a preview of what we can expect from this year’s Mardi Gras! Galveston and commented on the success of his new book “Shut Up & Listen!”

“If you read this book, you walk away a smarter person. I loved doing it. I had no idea that I would enjoy doing it so much, but it’s not so much about crazy stories and doing deals with people. It’s really the tools to be a great entrepreneur or just the way to live your normal life,” said Fertitta about his New York Times best-selling book.

Fertitta, who owns the restaurant giant Landry’s, Inc., the Golden Nugget Casinos and The Post Oak Hotel, appreciates the public’s admiration for his achievements.

“People say, ‘How do you make it happen?’ You got to remember, I’ve been doing this since the ‘80s and the late ‘70s and went into business for myself, and I’ve watched so many people come and go. It’s been a great ride, and it’s great to home base everything in Houston and be part of the community,” said Fertitta, who devotes a substantial amount of time to charitable organizations throughout our city.

Fertitta, who grew up in Galveston, found another way to bring people back to the island with the annual Knights of Momus Parade.

This year’s parade is themed Sail through Scandinavia and will feature more than 30 floats and more than 20 marching bands.

The successful businessman also announced he will be tossing Mardi Gras 2020 basketball caps from some of his floats during the Knights of Momus parade this Saturday.

“We decided to start a tradition this year, and off of my four floats we’re going to throw 3,000 of these (caps) this year. Every year we’re going to do this, and it will have a different look. This is a look that you can’t get in any stores or online,” he said.

You can watch the Knights of Momus parade live, on KPRC Channel 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 22.

To see Fertitta’s complete interview, watch the video above.