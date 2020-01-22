You won’t believe the $250K car we found at the Houston Auto Show

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The 37th Houston Auto Show rolls back into town this weekend, and it’s bigger and better than ever before. In fact, it’s the largest auto show of the South, and it promises today’s newest vehicles from the world’s top automakers.

Now through Sunday, stop in to see more than 700 vehicles from nearly 40 brands on display at NRG Center.

New vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2021 Kia Seltos, Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Jeep Gladiator and the Chevy Bolt are just a few of the models that are spread out across the 800,000 square foot space.

Aston Martin DB11 retailing at $250,323.50, featured in the Houston Auto Show (KPRC)

1929 Stutz Blackhawk Sport Roadster featured in the Houston Auto Show (KPRC)

Nissan Frontier featured at the Houston Auto Show (KPRC)

Custom Louis Vuitton print on Lamborghini featured in the Houston Auto Show (KPRC)

Land Rover Defender featured in the Houston Auto Show (KPRC)

Also make sure to check out the all-new Land Rover Defender, which is back after a 5-year production hiatus.

Check out some of the must-see models

The Houston Auto Show is the first place in 2020 where you can see, hear, touch, and even drive, the most heart-racing cars, trucks, modified vehicles, and ultra-luxuries.

All vehicles will be on display for you to experience up-close and personal. For tickets and more information, click here.

