Extreme Foods: This 12 stack of XXL pancakes could feed half of Houston

HOUSTON – At State Fare Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant has taken its brunch menu to the sky. Although they are nationally known for their signature dishes such as the Texas Red Beef Chili Frito Pie, and its Dill Pickle Dip, it was their XXL Buttermilk Griddlecake that was jaw-dropping.

At State Fare, its XXL pancakes are no joke and put other pancake houses to shame. I’m sure we’ve seen pancakes that cover the size of a plate, but here, they spill over the plate.

For just ten bucks, you can get a single griddlecake or double it for four more dollars. You can attempt the cake solo as an entree (which I guarantee you won’t finish) or share it as an appetizer.

When I spoke with Executive Chef Justin Yoakum, he recommended sharing the item. After all, one pancake can feed three to four people.

WE WENT TO THE EXTREME WITH A STACK HIGH

Although the griddle cakes are served solo, we decided to make it extreme by stacking 12 hotcakes. The stack was easily over a foot tall, maybe a foot and a half?

I was very tempted to take on the whole stack but knew I had to take it one XXL at a time.

Spoiler alert: I couldn’t even finish one pancake.

WATCH ME ATTEMPT THE XXL PANCAKES

The XXL Buttermilk Griddlecakes can be served with multiple toppings. They offer blueberries, Chocolate Chunks, Toasted Pecans, banana-nutella and for those craving something savory, crispy chicken.

These XXL pancakes are only available during their brunch menu offered Friday through Sunday during their brunch hours.

For more information, you can visit their website here.