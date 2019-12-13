EXTREME FOODS: Take a slice of this massive 28-inch Big Texan Pizza from Houston’s Original Fuzzy’s Pizza

HOUSTON – Hope you are wearing your stretchy pants because Fuzzy’s Pizza and Cafe is serving a 28-inch pizza. That’s right, a 28-inch pizza. That’s twice the size of a large 14-inch pizza you find at most pizza shops.

Since 1984, the original Fuzzy’s Pizza and Cafe has been serving and slicing pizza in the Houston area. For more than 35 years, Fuzzy’s has become a household name, providing high-quality ingredients, a variety of specialty pizzas and sizes, including the “Big Texan.”

Just like the motto “everything is bigger in Texas,” the Big Texan is a whopping 28 inches! Whether you’re craving pepperoni or want a healthier option such as spinach, all of Fuzzy’s pizzas range from nine to 28 inches.

With nearly 20 specialty pizzas, two dozen available toppings, 20 homemade desserts, there is surely something you can find here. Some of these specialties include, President Bush’s Pizza and First Lady Barbara Bush’s Pizza, named after former President George H. W. and Barbara Bush, dear friends of Fuzzy’s.

Q & A with Fuzzy of Fuzzy's Pizza in Houston

Fuzzy’s offers a variety of topics and sizes. The “Big Texan” size begins at $66.00 and varies depending on the toppings.

Fuzzy’s Pizza & Cafe

Phone: 713-682-8836

823 Antoine Houston, TX 77024

South of I-10 on Antoine across the freeway from IKEA

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Thu 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Friday 11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Saturday 11:30 am - 9:30 pm