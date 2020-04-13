First COVID-19 testing site in southeast Houston to open at Cullen Middle School Monday

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, announced the fourth COVID-19 testing site in Harris County and first in southeast Houston will be opening at Cullen Middle School Monday.

Located at 6900 Scott, the center is expected to open at 12 p.m.

“Reports are now showing that Texas has more than 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases,” Jackson-Lee said. “That is why diagnostic testing is a vital part of the effort to end this global health crisis. We will continue to advocate for more testing sites, testing kits, PPE, and resources needed to help the American people and our local communities to win the fight against this deadly virus.”