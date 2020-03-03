DEBUNKED: Coronavirus rumors vs. facts, according to health officials

HOUSTON – Amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus worldwide, Harris County health officials are seeking to debunk some of the rumors spreading online and on social media. On Ready Harris, officials have created a page to clear up some of the rumors.

“It is vital that residents rely on trusted and reliable health sources of information regarding novel coronavirus,” officials wrote. “Misinformation and rumors have spread quickly on social media, thus it may not be the most reliable source of information.”

Here are the rumors the health officials have debunked so far:

RUMOR: People in Houston have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with a visitor from China and are currently in an “isolation ward.”

Officials say this is false. There are zero cases of novel coronavirus in Houston or Harris County.

RUMOR: It is unsafe to travel to Chinatown due to the novel coronavirus.

False.

“There is currently no reason for residents in Harris County to take out-of-the ordinary precautions related to novel coronavirus in any Asian businesses,” officials wrote. “Businesses are safe to visit.”

Officials also reminded residents that healthy habits are key to stopping the spread of the virus and also other viruses and the flu.

RUMOR: An employee at a business in Chinatown in Southwest Houston has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Officials say this is false. There are zero cases of novel coronavirus in Houston or Harris County.

RUMOR: I should wear a mask to protect myself from the novel coronavirus

This is false. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend wearing a facemask to protect oneself from respiratory viruses, including coronavirus. You can get more information on protective measures here.

RUMOR: People traveling to the US from China are spreading novel coronavirus

Officials say this is false.

“The United States government is taking unprecedented steps to prevent and control the spread of novel coronavirus in the United States. A Presidential Proclamation on novel coronavirus mandates new travel procedures. Foreign nationals, people who are citizens of any country other than the United States, who have visited China within the last 14 days are not being allowed into the U.S. United States citizens, permanent residents, and their families who have visited China within the last 14 days are being allowed to enter the United States but are being redirected to one of 11 airports for health screenings. Depending on their health and travel history, they will have some level of restrictions placed on their movements for 14 days from the time they left China. Fourteen days is the maximum incubation period for novel coronavirus."

RUMOR: The flu vaccine can protect me against novel coronavirus

This is false. Officials say the flu shot won’t protect you from coronavirus. However, since we are still in active flu season, residents are encouraged to get the flu vaccine to protect against the flu.

RUMOR: Is it true there is a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in San Antonio?

This is true.

“There is an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) that came on a State Department-chartered flight from China and was under a federal quarantine order at JBSA-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas,” officials wrote. “The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital.”