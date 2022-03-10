Pi Day freebies and promotions to know about for March 14

On March 14, several restaurants and bakeries will celebrate Pi Day in the Houston area.
To commemorate the date, deals are being offered on everything from baked pies to pizza pies.
Among those offering deals includes Houston-area favorite Three Brothers Bakery.
On Pi Day, Three Brothers Bakery will offer a discount of $3.14 off all whole pies purchased online or in-store.
Here are a few other Pi Day deals to know about from Offers.com:
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All day, March 14, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will be honoring Pi Day with a Half-Off Large Pizza Special. The easy part will be choosing between Deep Dish or Tavern Cut. The tough part will be deciding between the 15 pizza options on the menu. Pizzas are only available for takeout and delivery and you must enter the promo code “HALFOFF.”
- Blaze Pizza: Get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 when you download the Blaze Pizza app. The formula isn’t hard, just download the app, sign up for Blaze Rewards before March 14 and on Pi Day, the reward will unlock for you.
- Papa John’s: Celebrating Pi Day in an epic way, Papa John’s will be offering a large, one-topping Epic Stuffed Crust pizza for just $16 on March 14.
- Sbarro: Sign up for Sbarro’s The Slice Society on March 14 and get a FREE XL NY Slice with the purchase of a beverage.
- Whole Foods: To celebrate Pi Day, Whole Foods is offering customers $3.14 off any Apple or Cherry Pie from the bakery, sizes 8-inch or larger. Plus, Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off on the pie purchase. This deal is only valid on March 14 and it excludes bakery half pies, pie slices, and frozen pies. (Confirmed with Whole Foods associate)