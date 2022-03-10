Pi Day freebies and promotions to know about for March 14

On March 14, several restaurants and bakeries will celebrate Pi Day in the Houston area.

To commemorate the date, deals are being offered on everything from baked pies to pizza pies.

Among those offering deals includes Houston-area favorite Three Brothers Bakery.

On Pi Day, Three Brothers Bakery will offer a discount of $3.14 off all whole pies purchased online or in-store.

Here are a few other Pi Day deals to know about from Offers.com: