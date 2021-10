Three Brothers Bakery has a special treat for Houstonians this Halloween weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Three Brothers Bakery will offer all its cookies for just $1 each, while supplies last.

The cookie sale includes M&M, Reece’s Pieces, Heath Bar, Halloween Sugar cookies and more.

Dipped Decorated, Gingerbread Men, Hamentaschen, Lady Fingers and Button Cups are excluded from the sale.

The promotion is valid in-store only.

Click here to find your nearest Three Brothers Bakery location.