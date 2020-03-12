Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Lent and seafood cooking
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Gumbo Meatballs & Rice
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Ingredients
- 2 cup(s) The Real Co. Basmati Rice
- 4 cup(s) Ferrer Fish Broth
- 2 Tsp The Real Co. Himalayan Pink Salt
- 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
- 1 cup(s) yellow onion, chopped
- 1 1/2 Lb lean ground beef
- 1 cup(s) panko breadcrumbs
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House Rub
- 1 egg
- 1 Jar Bayou Brothers Gumbo Starter, divided
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, add in rice, fish broth and salt. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to low, cover and simmer over low heat for 15 minutes. Measure out 2 cups of cooked rice and set aside to cool. Keep the rest of the rice warm.
- While rice is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Saute onions until translucent, about 3 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, add in beef, panko breadcrumbs, egg, Spicy House Rub, 1/2 jar of Gumbo Mix, cooked onions and cooled cooked rice until well incorporated, refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- In a large non-stick pan, heat up remaining olive oil over medium high heat. Form meatballs to desired size and sear for 3 - 4 minutes on each side, until fully cooked. Pour in the remaining Gumbo mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer until just heated through. Serve meatballs over rice and enjoy!
Seafood Jambalaya
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 15 min
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 cup(s) Yellow Onion, chopped
- 1 cup(s) Celery, chopped
- 1 cup(s) Red Bell Pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup(s) The Real Co. Basmati Rice
- 1 Tbsp Garlic, minced
- 1 cup(s) Ferrer Fish Broth
- 1/2 Jar Bayou Brothers Creole Sauce
- 1/2 Lb Large Shrimp, tail on
- 1/2 Lb Scallops, halved if large
Instructions
- In a large pan with a lid, heat oil over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and bell pepper and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.
- Add the fish broth and Creole Sauce, and stir to incorporate. Bring liquid to a boil, then top with shrimp and scallops, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Turn heat off and rest for an additional 5 minutes. Garnish with sliced green onions.
