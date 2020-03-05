59ºF

Food

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Savory salmon dish

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Puff Pastry with Salmon and Spinach Dip

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Lb Center Cut Salmon, Baked
  • 1 H-E-B 16oz Frozen Chopped Spinach, Thawed and Drained
  • 1/4 cup(s) Parmesan Reggiano
  • 1 H-E-B 16oz Whipped Cream Cheese
  • 2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House Rub
  • 2 Eggs
  • 2 fl oz Water
  • 1 Puff Pastry Sheet, Thawed

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Defrost & drain spinach. Next, in a mixing bowl, combine spinach, Parmesan cheese & cream cheese. Mix well.
  2. Combine eggs & water in a small bowl, set aside. Next lay out puff pastry, place salmon on pastry and season with rub. Next spread spinach dip over salmon.
  3. Fold pastry over salmon and seal edges. Next, with a brush, paint the pastry with egg wash. Turn pastry over and paint with egg wash. Score the pastry with a sharp knife to make diamond shapes. Place on a baking sheet and put it in the oven. Cook for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven, cover with sauce and serve.

Soppin’ Sauce Bodacious Gravy

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Ingredients

  • 16 Oz Heavy whipping Cream
  • 8 Oz Baby Bella Mushrooms, Sliced
  • 1/4 cup(s) Texas On The Plate Bodacious Red Soppin’ Sauce

Instructions

  1. Heat pan to medium-high heat. Add mushrooms & saute' for about 5 minutes or until tender.
  2. Add heavy whipping cream to mushrooms and reduce down to desired thickness.
  3. Finally, add soppin’ sauce to cream & mushroom mixture. Remove from heat and pour over puff pastry.

