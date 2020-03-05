Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Savory salmon dish
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Puff Pastry with Salmon and Spinach Dip
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 30 min
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Lb Center Cut Salmon, Baked
- 1 H-E-B 16oz Frozen Chopped Spinach, Thawed and Drained
- 1/4 cup(s) Parmesan Reggiano
- 1 H-E-B 16oz Whipped Cream Cheese
- 2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House Rub
- 2 Eggs
- 2 fl oz Water
- 1 Puff Pastry Sheet, Thawed
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Defrost & drain spinach. Next, in a mixing bowl, combine spinach, Parmesan cheese & cream cheese. Mix well.
- Combine eggs & water in a small bowl, set aside. Next lay out puff pastry, place salmon on pastry and season with rub. Next spread spinach dip over salmon.
- Fold pastry over salmon and seal edges. Next, with a brush, paint the pastry with egg wash. Turn pastry over and paint with egg wash. Score the pastry with a sharp knife to make diamond shapes. Place on a baking sheet and put it in the oven. Cook for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven, cover with sauce and serve.
Soppin’ Sauce Bodacious Gravy
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Ingredients
- 16 Oz Heavy whipping Cream
- 8 Oz Baby Bella Mushrooms, Sliced
- 1/4 cup(s) Texas On The Plate Bodacious Red Soppin’ Sauce
Instructions
- Heat pan to medium-high heat. Add mushrooms & saute' for about 5 minutes or until tender.
- Add heavy whipping cream to mushrooms and reduce down to desired thickness.
- Finally, add soppin’ sauce to cream & mushroom mixture. Remove from heat and pour over puff pastry.
