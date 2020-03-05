Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Savory salmon dish

Combine eggs & water in a small bowl, set aside. Next lay out puff pastry, place salmon on pastry and season with rub. Next spread spinach dip over salmon.

Fold pastry over salmon and seal edges. Next, with a brush, paint the pastry with egg wash. Turn pastry over and paint with egg wash. Score the pastry with a sharp knife to make diamond shapes. Place on a baking sheet and put it in the oven. Cook for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven, cover with sauce and serve.