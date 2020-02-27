44ºF

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Kick off TexFest with these Texas-style meals

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bock and Brown sugar meatloaf

Ingredients

  • 2 Lb Ground beef (80/20)
  • 1 cup(s) Yellow onion, diced
  • 1 1/2 cup(s) HEB Plain Panko bread crumbs
  • 3/4 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Bock and brown sugar Marinade
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 Tbsp Adam’s Reserve House Rub

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 375F.
  2. Dice the onion. Combine all the ingredients together in a large bowl.
  3. Form the mixture into a log shape in a 9 x 13 pan. Make sure to leave a 1-2 inch gap between the pan edge and meat.
  4. Bake the meatloaf 1 hour or until the internal temperature reaches 165F. Allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing

Garlic and Molasses Pork ribeye

Ingredients

  • 4 Pork Ribeye
  • 3/4 cup(s) Cookwell and & Co. Garlic and Molasses marinade
  • 3 Tbsp HEB Salted Butter
  • 1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
  • 3 Tbsp Ottavio Extra virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

  1. Season both sides of meat with the rub.
  2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the pork 3-4 minutes on each side. Cook until internal temperature reaches 155F.
  3. In a small saucepan, add the butter and marinade. Heat on low and cook until the marinade reduces and thickens to a syrupy consistency.
  4. Spoon the marinade mixture over the cooked pork ribeye

