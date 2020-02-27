Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Kick off TexFest with these Texas-style meals
Bock and Brown sugar meatloaf
Ingredients
- 2 Lb Ground beef (80/20)
- 1 cup(s) Yellow onion, diced
- 1 1/2 cup(s) HEB Plain Panko bread crumbs
- 3/4 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Bock and brown sugar Marinade
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 Tbsp Adam’s Reserve House Rub
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 375F.
- Dice the onion. Combine all the ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Form the mixture into a log shape in a 9 x 13 pan. Make sure to leave a 1-2 inch gap between the pan edge and meat.
- Bake the meatloaf 1 hour or until the internal temperature reaches 165F. Allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing
Garlic and Molasses Pork ribeye
Ingredients
- 4 Pork Ribeye
- 3/4 cup(s) Cookwell and & Co. Garlic and Molasses marinade
- 3 Tbsp HEB Salted Butter
- 1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
- 3 Tbsp Ottavio Extra virgin Olive Oil
Instructions
- Season both sides of meat with the rub.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the pork 3-4 minutes on each side. Cook until internal temperature reaches 155F.
- In a small saucepan, add the butter and marinade. Heat on low and cook until the marinade reduces and thickens to a syrupy consistency.
- Spoon the marinade mixture over the cooked pork ribeye
