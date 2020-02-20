Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Stay warm with the cookwell soups
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Tomato Basil Lentils with Hot Italian Sausage
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 0 hr 10 min
Cook Time: 0 hr 30 min
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
- 1 cup(s) White Onion, chopped
- 1 cup(s) Tomatoes, chopped
- 1 Tbsp Garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
- 4 cup(s) Vegetable Broth
- 2 cup(s) Red Lentils
- 1/2 cup(s) Parsley, chopped
- 1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup
- 5 Links H-E-B Hot Italian Link Sausage
- 1 medium Red Bell Pepper, sliced
- 1 small onion, sliced
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in onions and tomatoes and saute for 4 minutes until translucent. Add in garlic and red pepper flakes and saute for an additional minute.
- Add in vegetable broth, lentils and parsley and set heat to low. Simmer gently for 12 - 15 minutes or until lentils are cooked to desired consistency. Red lentils will get mushy the longer they are cooked.
- In a non-stick pan, add in hot Italian sausage and 1/2 cup of water. Simmer until all water is dissolved, about 3 minutes and remove sausage from pan. Slice and add back into the pan. Add in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, bell peppers and onions. Saute for an additional 4 minutes until onions and peppers are translucent and sausage is seared.
- Add in Tomato Basil Soup and simmer for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve and top with sauteed Italian sausage.
Hatch Verde Shrimp & Mushroom Enchiladas
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 0 hr 5 min
Cook Time: 0 hr 15 min
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 8 Oz Baby Bella Mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup(s) White Onion, chopped
- 1 Lb Red Argentinean Shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Latin-n-Lime Seasoning
- 10 H-E-B Bakery Mitad y Mitad Tortillas (Half Flour & Half Corn), warmed
- 1 Jar Hatch Chile Tortilla Soup
- 1 cup(s) La Vaquita Crema Mexicana
- 2 cup(s) Monterrey Jack Cheese, shredded, divided
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350* F.
- In a large non-stick pan, heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute mushrooms and onions until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add in shrimp and season with Latin-n-Lime seasoning. Saute for 2 minutes or until shrimp is cooked.
- To assemble, fill the center of each tortilla with shrimp mixture and top with cheese. Reserve 1 cup of cheese. Place rolled enchiladas in a baking dish on a single layer.
- Top enchiladas with Hatch Tortilla Soup. Drizzle with crema Mexicana and the remaining cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden brown
