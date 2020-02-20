Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Stay warm with the cookwell soups

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 0 hr 10 min

Cook Time: 0 hr 30 min

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large pot, heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in onions and tomatoes and saute for 4 minutes until translucent. Add in garlic and red pepper flakes and saute for an additional minute.

Add in vegetable broth, lentils and parsley and set heat to low. Simmer gently for 12 - 15 minutes or until lentils are cooked to desired consistency. Red lentils will get mushy the longer they are cooked.

In a non-stick pan, add in hot Italian sausage and 1/2 cup of water. Simmer until all water is dissolved, about 3 minutes and remove sausage from pan. Slice and add back into the pan. Add in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, bell peppers and onions. Saute for an additional 4 minutes until onions and peppers are translucent and sausage is seared.