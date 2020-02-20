48ºF

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Stay warm with the cookwell soups

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Tomato Basil Lentils with Hot Italian Sausage

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 0 hr 10 min

Cook Time: 0 hr 30 min

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided
  • 1 cup(s) White Onion, chopped
  • 1 cup(s) Tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
  • 4 cup(s) Vegetable Broth
  • 2 cup(s) Red Lentils
  • 1/2 cup(s) Parsley, chopped
  • 1 Jar Cookwell & Co. Tomato Basil Soup
  • 5 Links H-E-B Hot Italian Link Sausage
  • 1 medium Red Bell Pepper, sliced
  • 1 small onion, sliced

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in onions and tomatoes and saute for 4 minutes until translucent. Add in garlic and red pepper flakes and saute for an additional minute.
  2. Add in vegetable broth, lentils and parsley and set heat to low. Simmer gently for 12 - 15 minutes or until lentils are cooked to desired consistency. Red lentils will get mushy the longer they are cooked.
  3. In a non-stick pan, add in hot Italian sausage and 1/2 cup of water. Simmer until all water is dissolved, about 3 minutes and remove sausage from pan. Slice and add back into the pan. Add in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, bell peppers and onions. Saute for an additional 4 minutes until onions and peppers are translucent and sausage is seared.
  4. Add in Tomato Basil Soup and simmer for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve and top with sauteed Italian sausage.

Hatch Verde Shrimp & Mushroom Enchiladas

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 0 hr 5 min

Cook Time: 0 hr 15 min

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 8 Oz Baby Bella Mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 cup(s) White Onion, chopped
  • 1 Lb Red Argentinean Shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Latin-n-Lime Seasoning
  • 10 H-E-B Bakery Mitad y Mitad Tortillas (Half Flour & Half Corn), warmed
  • 1 Jar Hatch Chile Tortilla Soup
  • 1 cup(s) La Vaquita Crema Mexicana
  • 2 cup(s) Monterrey Jack Cheese, shredded, divided

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350* F.
  2. In a large non-stick pan, heat up olive oil over medium-high heat. Saute mushrooms and onions until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add in shrimp and season with Latin-n-Lime seasoning. Saute for 2 minutes or until shrimp is cooked.
  3. To assemble, fill the center of each tortilla with shrimp mixture and top with cheese. Reserve 1 cup of cheese. Place rolled enchiladas in a baking dish on a single layer.
  4. Top enchiladas with Hatch Tortilla Soup. Drizzle with crema Mexicana and the remaining cheese.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden brown

