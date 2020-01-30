Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Big Game Finger Foods
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Jalapeño Bacon Jam Sliders
Ingredients
- 6 slices Better Than Good Bacon
- 1 cup(s) white onion, chopped
- 1 Lb ground chuck
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Just Right Burger Spice
- 1 jar Better Than Good Jalapeño Bacon Jam, divided
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup(s) panko bread crumbs
- 1 12 count package H-E-B Aloha Rolls, cut in half horizontally
- 1 1/2 cup(s) cheddar, shredded
- 1 jar Byer’s Best Candied Jalapeños
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350* F.
- In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost crispy and fat is released. Add in onions and sauté until translucent.
- In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion mixture, beef, ½ jar of Bacon Jam, Burger Spice, eggs and bread crumbs and mix well. Place mixture into a prepared baking dish that will fit the aloha rolls and flatten into a rectangular shape. Top with remaining ½ jar of Bacon Jam.
- Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165* F.
- Remove and let it cool slightly. Remove top layer of buns and place bottom layer in the cleaned baking dish you cooked the beef in. Place the “sheet” of cooked beef on top of the buns, layer with cheese and place top layer of buns on top.
- Brush the tops of the buns with the melted butter, and bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Skewer Candied Jalapeños onto a toothpick and place on top of the buns for garnish.
Red Chili Garlic Bacon Wings
Ingredients
- 16 whole chicken drummettes or wingettes, trimmed
- 2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Spicy House Rub
- 1 jar Better Than Good Red Chile Garlic Bacon Jam
- 1/4 cup(s) fish sauce
- 1/4 cup(s) rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup(s) green onions, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400* F.
- Spread chicken pieces out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil. Sprinkle with Spicy House Rub on both sides. Spread making sure to leave space between each piece and not overcrowd the pan.
- Bake for about 20 minutes and turn over. Continue to bake 20 - 30 more minutes, or until wings are well browned on both sides or internal temperature reaches 165* F.
- While wings are baking, mix Bacon Jam, fish sauce and rice vinegar and simmer over medium heat for 5 minutes or until it is slightly thickened and reduced down. Remove wings from oven and toss with the sauce. Top with green onions.
Share your dish with us on social media using #HEBrecipe
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.