Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Big Game Finger Foods

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350* F.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until almost crispy and fat is released. Add in onions and sauté until translucent.

In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion mixture, beef, ½ jar of Bacon Jam, Burger Spice, eggs and bread crumbs and mix well. Place mixture into a prepared baking dish that will fit the aloha rolls and flatten into a rectangular shape. Top with remaining ½ jar of Bacon Jam.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165* F.

Remove and let it cool slightly. Remove top layer of buns and place bottom layer in the cleaned baking dish you cooked the beef in. Place the “sheet” of cooked beef on top of the buns, layer with cheese and place top layer of buns on top.