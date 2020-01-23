61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

61ºF

Food

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Easy Indian flavors

Tags: Cookin' Time With H-E-B, Food
photo

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Goan Coconut Shrimp and Pasta

Ingredients

  • 12 Oz Lotus Kitchen Goan Coconut
  • 2 cup(s) Dry Pasta
  • 1 cup(s) Heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 cup(s) Shredded Parmesan
  • 1/2 Lb Raw peeled shrimp
  • 1/2 Lb Heb Jalapeno Sausage, Sliced

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions.
  2. Saute Sausage in butter, then add heavy cream into the pan. Bring to a simmer and reduce for 5 minutes, add in Lotus Coconut Sauce. Add in shrimp heat for 3 more minutes. Stir in pasta and parmesan, taste for seasoning.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.