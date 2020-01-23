Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Easy Indian flavors
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Goan Coconut Shrimp and Pasta
Ingredients
- 12 Oz Lotus Kitchen Goan Coconut
- 2 cup(s) Dry Pasta
- 1 cup(s) Heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup(s) Shredded Parmesan
- 1/2 Lb Raw peeled shrimp
- 1/2 Lb Heb Jalapeno Sausage, Sliced
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions.
- Saute Sausage in butter, then add heavy cream into the pan. Bring to a simmer and reduce for 5 minutes, add in Lotus Coconut Sauce. Add in shrimp heat for 3 more minutes. Stir in pasta and parmesan, taste for seasoning.
