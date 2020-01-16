73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

73ºF

Food

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Delicious recipes to spice up your week

Tags: Cookin' Time With H-E-B, Food
photo

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Lotus Kitchen Butter Chicken

Ingredients

  • 2 Lb H-E-B Natural Chicken Breast, thin sliced
  • 1 1/2 Tsp Kelapo Ghee
  • 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Garam Masala
  • 1/2 Tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cup(s) Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Simmer Sauce

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, combine chicken, seasonings, and olive oil. Heat a pan to medium-high.
  2. Place chicken in the pan in one layer. Cook on each side for 5 minutes. Add butter sauce and simmer 5 more minutes.

Chef’s Note: Serve with warmed H-E-B Naan Bread and fresh chopped cilantro

Cilantro Mint Hummus

Ingredients

  • 30 Oz Garbanzo Beans
  • 3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbsp Tahini
  • 2 Lemons, fresh squeezed
  • 3 Garlic, clove
  • 2 Tbsp Lotus Kitchen Cilantro Mint Chutney

Instructions

  1. Pulse chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and chutney in the food processor and pulse 2-3 minutes.
  2. Taste and add more chutney if desired and salt to taste

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.