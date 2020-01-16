Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Delicious recipes to spice up your week

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Lotus Kitchen Butter Chicken

Ingredients

2 Lb H-E-B Natural Chicken Breast, thin sliced

1 1/2 Tsp Kelapo Ghee

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Garam Masala

1/2 Tsp salt

1 1/2 cup(s) Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Simmer Sauce

Instructions

In a bowl, combine chicken, seasonings, and olive oil. Heat a pan to medium-high. Place chicken in the pan in one layer. Cook on each side for 5 minutes. Add butter sauce and simmer 5 more minutes.

Chef’s Note: Serve with warmed H-E-B Naan Bread and fresh chopped cilantro

Cilantro Mint Hummus

Ingredients

30 Oz Garbanzo Beans

3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Tahini

2 Lemons, fresh squeezed

3 Garlic, clove

2 Tbsp Lotus Kitchen Cilantro Mint Chutney

Instructions