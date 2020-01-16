Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Delicious recipes to spice up your week
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Lotus Kitchen Butter Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 Lb H-E-B Natural Chicken Breast, thin sliced
- 1 1/2 Tsp Kelapo Ghee
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Garam Masala
- 1/2 Tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cup(s) Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Simmer Sauce
Instructions
- In a bowl, combine chicken, seasonings, and olive oil. Heat a pan to medium-high.
- Place chicken in the pan in one layer. Cook on each side for 5 minutes. Add butter sauce and simmer 5 more minutes.
Chef’s Note: Serve with warmed H-E-B Naan Bread and fresh chopped cilantro
Cilantro Mint Hummus
Ingredients
- 30 Oz Garbanzo Beans
- 3 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp Tahini
- 2 Lemons, fresh squeezed
- 3 Garlic, clove
- 2 Tbsp Lotus Kitchen Cilantro Mint Chutney
Instructions
- Pulse chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, garlic and chutney in the food processor and pulse 2-3 minutes.
- Taste and add more chutney if desired and salt to taste
