HOUSTON – You won’t have to drive to Dallas, Austin or San Antonio anymore to satisfy your In-N-Out Burger cravings after this week.

The first In-N-Out locations in the Houston area will officially open at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The locations are at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road and 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road.

Each location will employ approximately 50 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $12.00 per hour. Both restaurants will have one drive-thru lane, with seating for 74 guests.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A news release from the company noted Friday that In-N-Out was started as California’s first drive-thru and has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 The highly-anticipated wait for In-N-Out Burger will finally come to an end this FRIDAY 🤩😍🤩😍! ... Posted by The Grid on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

At the Stafford location, The Grid is a shopping center that features not only restaurants but also housing, offices and public spaces.