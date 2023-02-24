PHOTOS: Go Texan Day, the KPRC 2 way🤠

HOUSTON – Wow! Y’all are decked out for Go Texan Day this Friday!😍🐴🤠👇
Take a look at the amazing looks you’ve donned for the pre-Rodeo festivities at school or work. We 💖your outfits. Take a look and see if you spot your pics! Don’t see yours yet? Submit it here via Click2Pins.com >> EVENTS >> RODEO. We could feature your photos on-air and online throughout Houston Rodeo season!
More on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:
- What’s new at the Houston Rodeo in 2023 >> Drone show, Cheeto chicken sandwiches, a high-speed coaster and more
- Houston Rodeo art >> 72 outstanding creations from 2023′s fierce student art contest
- Kings, queens and singing cowboys >> The most influential entertainers in Houston Rodeo history.
- Test your Houston Rodeo knowledge >> Our quiz lets you put your rodeo knowledge to the test.
- View the 2023 entertainment lineup >> The lineup features a mix of genres, including Country, EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteño, Pop, Rock, and Christian.
- Elvis, bucking broncos and the Astrodome >> We can’t stop watching this archived footage of the Houston Rodeo.
- Ready for some barbecue? >> Here’s everything you need to know about Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest