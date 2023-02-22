LIST: Best fried fish for Lent; Your favorites and more across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Lent is here and that means meatless Fridays for those among us who observe the season -- or just really like fried fish and seafood.

In the Houston area, you definitely aren’t in want of options as the world marks Lent ahead of Easter.

What is Lent?

Lent is the period of observance for Christians that begins on Ash Wednesday -- six and a half weeks before Easter -- providing a 40-day period for fasting and abstinence in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry.

During this time, Catholics and other Christians choose to give up specific pleasures, such as sweets, alcohol, or social media, as a way to foster simplicity and self-control, using their cravings or desires for these items as a reminder to pray and to refocus on spiritual matters. (Thanks Britannica for the help on that definition. Here’s more if you’re so inclined to take a deep dive into Lent and its history.)

But about that fried fish...

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are Lenten fast days, but -- and this is an important BUT -- many Catholics also observe a meatless fast on Fridays during Lent. That means fish -- fried fish (and other seafood) -- galore.

Whether you’re a person who honors Lent or not, you might find this season pretty tasty.

These are some of the options KPRC 2 viewers suggested and those we found interesting around town. Let us know your favorite spots in the comments and we could include your picks in an update on this article.

Without further ado --

Best places to try for fried fish in Houston for Lent

Lenten Fridays at CtR Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall

Annual Fish Fry! Plates are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Choose from fish or shrimp and a variety of sides. You can dine-in or make a to-go order.

The Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a bake sale every Friday with delicious treats for sale. Proceeds benefit this ministry and their efforts to serve the CtR community.

KPRC 2 viewer Beth Finklea wrote: “Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress has a great Friday night fish/shrimp fry on Friday nights during Lent. You can eat there or get plates to go.”

Location: 11507 Huffmeister Road Houston, 77065

Knights of Columbus St. Edith Stein Catholic Church

Fridays during Lent, not Good Friday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: 3311 N Fry Rd, Katy, Texas 77449

Knights of Columbus Council 6878 KOFC Humble Fish Fry

Fridays, Feb. 24 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., weekly on Friday, until April 1, 2023

Location: 110 Isaacks Rd. Humble, Texas 77338

Knights of Columbus Council 14700

Fish and shrimp for your meatless Fridays during Lent. Adult fried fish dinners are $14, fried shrimp dinners are $18, fish and shrimp combos are $16. Kids plates are $6.

Desserts provided by the Catholic Daughters of the the Americas are $2 per slice

Fridays, Feb. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Drive-thru pick-up only, Fridays, March 3-31, 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m. dine-in at the school and drive-thru pick-up

Knights of Columbus Council 10861 Spring, Texas

Fish Fry Dinners begin Friday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m.

Fried catfish, fried cod, baked tilapia, various sides - two pieces of fish $10, one piece of fish $8

Location: McGivney Hall, 110 Isaacks Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Knights of Columbus, All Saints Catholic Community

Four Fridays in Lent, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Good Friday, 3 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Fish and Shrimp and combo plates available with several sides, dessert and drink for $12

Location: All Saints Parish Hall, 215 E. 10th St., Houston, 77008

Restaurants

Mel’s Country Cafe - “Great catfish,” Janet Bellamy said on Facebook.

Whataburger Whatacatch Sandwich

We know we’re not done! There are plenty of other great places out there. Want your favorite place for fish during Lent to be included? Leave a comment and we could include your event in an update on this story.