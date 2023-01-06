72º

LIVE

Features

The ultimate Texas to-do list: Make 2023 the year of adventure

Ideas to get your 2023 Texas adventure planning started

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Things to do, local, Texas
Texas (KPRC 2)

Breathtaking mountain vistas, ocean views, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food, Texas does indeed have it all.

That said, enjoying everything Texas has to offer during a lifetime is more than a challenge, it’s an impossibility. But with a little structure, some planning, and list, perhaps you could see the best of the best.

With that goal in mind, we’ve assembled the ultimate Texas to-do list. On it, a strenuous hike up Guadalupe Peak; a bowl of ice cream in Brenham; an unforgettable performance in Palo Duro; a bottle of Dr Pepper in Dublin; a hidden desk in Alpine; and more delightful and awe-inspiring things every Texan should experience before they kick the bucket.

Texans, you’ve got a lifetime to complete this list, but that doesn’t mean you should delay. Make 2023 the year of adventure. Start planning your Texas trips now.

Here are 23 Texas travel ideas, big and small, to help you get your 2023 adventure planning started.

View the full, 100-item list here.

🤠 What’s at the top of your 2023 Texas bucket list? What would you add to this list? Share your favorite Texas travel experiences with me at bzamora@kprc.com.

A list of lists:

Like what you see?

This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter