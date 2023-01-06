The ultimate Texas to-do list: Make 2023 the year of adventure

Breathtaking mountain vistas, ocean views, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food, Texas does indeed have it all.
That said, enjoying everything Texas has to offer during a lifetime is more than a challenge, it’s an impossibility. But with a little structure, some planning, and list, perhaps you could see the best of the best.
With that goal in mind, we’ve assembled the ultimate Texas to-do list. On it, a strenuous hike up Guadalupe Peak; a bowl of ice cream in Brenham; an unforgettable performance in Palo Duro; a bottle of Dr Pepper in Dublin; a hidden desk in Alpine; and more delightful and awe-inspiring things every Texan should experience before they kick the bucket.
Texans, you’ve got a lifetime to complete this list, but that doesn’t mean you should delay. Make 2023 the year of adventure. Start planning your Texas trips now.
Here are 23 Texas travel ideas, big and small, to help you get your 2023 adventure planning started.
- Climb to the ‘top of Texas,’ with a hike up Guadalupe Peak.
- Order off the menu at the flagship Whataburger in Corpus.
- Watch a play at the Globe Theatre in Odessa.
- Hop aboard the Texas State Railroad.
- Get a glamorous drink at the Dome Bar inside El Paso’s Hotel Paso del Norte.
- Swim with the fishes in Balmorhea.
- Watch an unforgettable performance at an outdoor amphitheater in Palo Duro.
- Face your fears at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.
- Follow the Chain Trail to spectacular views at Hueco Tanks.
- Savor a slice of pie at Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls.
- Stop and smell the roses in Tyler.
- Eat your fill on Rainey Street in Austin.
- Find a moment of Zen at the Japanese Tea Garden in San Antonio.
- Get lost in the Big Thicket.
- Get away from it all at Indian Lodge in Fort Davis.
- Make a pit stop at Buc-ee’s.
- Sail through Hell’s Gate at Possum Kingdom Lake.
- Rest easy at Hotel Paisano in Marfa.
- Rev up at the Art Car Parade in Houston.
- Wander through the Umlauf Sculpture Garden in Austin.
- Picnic at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
- Paddle the Medina River.
- Spend madly -- or browse responsibly -- at BookPeople in Austin.
View the full, 100-item list here.
