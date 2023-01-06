The ultimate Texas to-do list: Make 2023 the year of adventure

Breathtaking mountain vistas, ocean views, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food, Texas does indeed have it all.

That said, enjoying everything Texas has to offer during a lifetime is more than a challenge, it’s an impossibility. But with a little structure, some planning, and list, perhaps you could see the best of the best.

With that goal in mind, we’ve assembled the ultimate Texas to-do list. On it, a strenuous hike up Guadalupe Peak; a bowl of ice cream in Brenham; an unforgettable performance in Palo Duro; a bottle of Dr Pepper in Dublin; a hidden desk in Alpine; and more delightful and awe-inspiring things every Texan should experience before they kick the bucket.

Texans, you’ve got a lifetime to complete this list, but that doesn’t mean you should delay. Make 2023 the year of adventure. Start planning your Texas trips now.

Here are 23 Texas travel ideas, big and small, to help you get your 2023 adventure planning started.

View the full, 100-item list here.

🤠 What’s at the top of your 2023 Texas bucket list? What would you add to this list? Share your favorite Texas travel experiences with me at bzamora@kprc.com.

