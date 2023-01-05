PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M

BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000.

Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.

The 5,156-square-foot home has four to five bedrooms, five full baths and sits on an 8,100-square foot lot.

Some of the features include a saltwater pool and spa with a heater/chiller, a fire pit, stainless summer kitchen, generator and elevator capability. The house has a covered front porch with dual as lanterns flanking the iron-framed double-door entrance. The main floor features a formal dining room, an oversized wet bar with wine chiller and ice maker, a first-floor study or bedroom with an adjoining full bath and French doors to the pool. The large living room sports a wall of glass telescoping that opens the room to the pool, a summer kitchen and outside area. The kitchen has an oversized island, dual dishwashers, Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf range with custom hood, and pantry, mud room and office nook.

The listing notes the wrought iron stairway is tucked in the corner and provides access to the second-floor primary suite with a steam shower and double soaking tub. The suite has a balcony with a view of the pool. Also on the second floor are three guest bedrooms as well as the media room.

Take a look through.

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

4532 Elm Street (TK Images)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.