13FallenSoldiers: How Houston-area businesses are honoring 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

HOUSTON – Houston-area businesses are paying tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed while serving in Kabul, Afghanistan.
To honor them, business reserved a special table, and served beer, wine, or sweet bread as a thank you for their service.
See how these businesses are honoring our fallen service members below:
No Label Brewing - Katy
The Katy-based brewery reserved a bench and served 13 glasses of their beer to honor the fallen soldiers. They have also asked customers to join them to remember the soldiers in their memory.
The Rouxpour - Houston
The New Orleans-style bistro set aside thirteen seats at the bar area and served a fresh cocktail for the fallen members.
The land of the free because of the brave. In memory and honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice🇺🇸
Clancy’s Public House - Richmond
Clancy’s Public House wrote on Facebook that they have set aside a special area for the fallen service members, serving them fresh beer until Sept. 11.
We ask if you value you lives like we value our Military that you do not touch or disturb the display we have to honor...
Haak Vineyards and Winery - Santa Fe
The Galveston County winery reserved a special table with the No. 13 placed on the edge. Thirteen glasses of their wine were poured in their honor.
To remember what others have done for us, Haak reserved a table with 13 glasses to honor our fallen American soldiers.
Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage - Houston
The Oak Forest location served 13 beers, chips and salsa for the fallen service members at an empty table.
Arandas Bakery - Houston
The Houston-based Mexican bakery baked 13 red, white and blue “conchita” pastries to honor the fallen soldiers.
For the 13 that with courage served our country. Gone but never forgotten. We thank our service men and women and their...