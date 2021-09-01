13FallenSoldiers: How Houston-area businesses are honoring 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan

Thirteen beers were set aside for those who died while serving in Afghanistan last week.

HOUSTON – Houston-area businesses are paying tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed while serving in Kabul, Afghanistan.

To honor them, business reserved a special table, and served beer, wine, or sweet bread as a thank you for their service.

See how these businesses are honoring our fallen service members below:

No Label Brewing - Katy

The Katy-based brewery reserved a bench and served 13 glasses of their beer to honor the fallen soldiers. They have also asked customers to join them to remember the soldiers in their memory.

The Rouxpour - Houston

The New Orleans-style bistro set aside thirteen seats at the bar area and served a fresh cocktail for the fallen members.

The land of the free because of the brave. In memory and honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice🇺🇸 Please... Posted by The Rouxpour - Baybrook on Monday, August 30, 2021

Clancy’s Public House - Richmond

Clancy’s Public House wrote on Facebook that they have set aside a special area for the fallen service members, serving them fresh beer until Sept. 11.

We ask if you value you lives like we value our Military that you do not touch or disturb the display we have to honor... Posted by Clancy's Public House on Monday, August 30, 2021

Haak Vineyards and Winery - Santa Fe

The Galveston County winery reserved a special table with the No. 13 placed on the edge. Thirteen glasses of their wine were poured in their honor.

To remember what others have done for us, Haak reserved a table with 13 glasses to honor our fallen American soldiers. Posted by Haak Vineyards & Winery on Monday, August 30, 2021

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage - Houston

The Oak Forest location served 13 beers, chips and salsa for the fallen service members at an empty table.

Arandas Bakery - Houston

The Houston-based Mexican bakery baked 13 red, white and blue “conchita” pastries to honor the fallen soldiers.