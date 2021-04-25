Are you a fan of dry wines? Here’s 2 must-try bottles under $20

HOUSTON – Every Wednesday, tune into Houston Life for a look at the week’s delicious, featured wines from your local H-E-B.
This week, of course, does not disappoint! If you’re a fan of dry wines you’ll want to listen up.
For rosé lovers, the Mi Mi Rosé may catch your attention. It’s a drier lighter style from Southern France and pairs perfectly with a charcuterie plate.
If you’re a fan of red, the Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosso wine may be for you. It’s a light dry sparkling red with fragrant aromas of blueberries and strawberries. Fun fact: This is the first ever Lambrusco in the top 100 wines of Italy.
Happy sipping!
