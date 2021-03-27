Be still, our Texas hearts: These Round Top rentals are the stuff of country living dreams

Hankering for a small-town escape but don’t want to drive too far? Do you fancy yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic? Cross an item off your bucket list when you book a night-- or two -- at one of these rustic rentals located in and around Round Top.

Flophouze Shipping Container

Capacity: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 3 beds, 1 bath

Rate: $330/night

Listing: “Built from recycled shipping containers, these simply amazing, durable, iron boxes were once used to ship just about anything imaginable around the globe by land and sea. Now, with a new lease on life, FLOPHOUZE has transformed these containers into unique, comfortable, cozy living spaces. Come Stay, you won’t want to leave. FlopHouze II sleeps 3 comfortably and can accommodate up to 4 upon request by offering two twin beds and a full size pull out couch. An efficient Hollywood bathroom separates the space with an iron and hair dryer. Outside, each Houze has its own fire-pit, hammock and chairs. Inside, the kitchenette features a sink, microwave, mini fridge, tea kettle and Chemex coffee maker for the morning get up an goers!”

Mockingbird Fields Nesting Suite

Capacity: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 5 beds, 1 bath

Rate: $150-$225/night

Listing: “Get a good night’s rest in luxury bedding on a premium memory foam mattress by Leesa. Wake-up to a spectacular sun-rise over our 100+ year old barn while you sip your coffee inside or out in a number of Insta-worthy spaces. Start your day by getting ready in style in this glamorous bathroom with breath-taking views. Take a short drive into Round Top and revel in the small town charm, quaint & trendy shops, and savor a renowned dining experience. Wind down your day with a tranquil bubble bath in our antique claw-foot tub and enjoy a movie upon request from our extensive library of award-winning films. All bookings will include breakfast items such as yogurt, fruit, cereal bars and the like. On Sunday mornings, bookings with a minimum of a 2 night stay will be served a full, home-cooked breakfast spread. ”

Converted silos in La Grange

Converted silos

Capacity: 4

Rate: $225/night

Listing: Nestled on 10 acres about eight miles outside the tiny Texas town of Round Top, the cottages are built in and around converted, vintage silos. With interiors that look like they’re pulled straight out of a Chip and Jo fixer upper, the three small structures are the stuff of country living dreams. Oh, and each has a punny name to boot -- The Coop-A-Cabana, Stone Henge and the Zhen House.

StarHill Farms Hinze Cabin

Capacity: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bed, 1 bath

Rate: $275/night

Listing: “StarHill Farms is a rolling 300+ acres nestled between Mill Creek and Sandy Creek in Austin County, Texas. It is conveniently located between Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Our original mid 1800′s Hinze Cabin was relocated from Frelsburg Texas and overlooks our horse pasture. It has been fully restored using reclaimed wood, custom fixtures, and beautiful antiques. Kitchenette with stove, subzero refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker. Fishing, Hiking, Horseback riding available.”

The Vintage Round Top's No. 1450 Cottage

Capacity: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 4 beds, 2.5 baths

Rate: $404/night

Listing: “This bespoke house is a 2400 sq ft private vacation rental designed in “Modern Vintage Luxury " style. Only 1 minute from Round Top! It’s been named the “Best Place To Stay” in Round Top by countless magazines, blogs and articles including Country Living, Conde Nast Traveler, Texas Monthly, Southern Living magazines as well as numerous design books.”

