McDonald’s McRib is back! Here’s how your facial hair can help you score a FREE sandwich

HOUSTON – During November, you may have noticed a lot more scruff. Known as “No-Shave November,” each year men across the world put down their razors and grow their facial hair for men’s health and cancer awareness.

This year KPRC 2 wasn’t the only organization helping raise funds for cancer research, companies such as McDonald’s are also helping raise awareness.

With No-Shave November wrapping up and the increase of quarantine beards, McDonald’s is helping fans get ready for the return of the McRib sandwich by asking them to shave.

Beginning Monday, McDonald’s is giving a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries from fans who shaved. According to McDonald’s anyone can participate, from your brother to your sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate. Here’s how it works:

Snap a picture of your cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on your public Twitter or public Instagram account using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery on Uber Eats , while supplies last.

McDonald’s is also collaborating with No-Shave November. When customers buy a McRib on Dec. 2, their purchase will help support McDonald’s donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives.

The McRib returns to McDonald’s restaurants in Houston on Wednesday.

To donate or learn more about KPRC 2′s No-Shave November campaign, click here.