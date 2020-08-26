Peek inside: Mid-century River Oaks gem lands on market for $4.25M

HOUSTON – Tucked away in Houston’s premier River Oaks neighborhood, this mid-century gem at 67 Tiel Way is ready for a new owner.

Designed and built by city’s leading mid-century architects MacKie and Karl Kamrath, the majestic residence is one of two remaining Tiel Way homes out of seven they built between the late 1940s and early 1950s, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Known as the Eugene Rolfs House, the one-of-a-kind estate is designated as a City of Houston landmark and was awarded the 2012 Good Brick Award by Preservation Houston, per HAR.

The two-story home boasts a beautiful brick, redwood and glass exterior. It sits on nearly half an acre wooded lot and reps 5,018-square-feet of living space, three en suite bedrooms, two half-baths and an attached two-car garage.

Here’s a look at the home’s general description from HAR:

“Calling all MCM fans! Designed by Karl Kamrath, Houston’s leading mid-century interpreter of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian architecture, 67 Tiel Way celebrates an organic connection with nature. Completed in 1950 as an austere 2 BR home, the current owners asked the late architect Reagan Miller to update and enlarge the home in accordance with Kamrath’s original design. The result is a 4BR home with 21st-century amenities that is one of Houston’s most significant Mid-Century Modern homes. Clad in brick and redwood, it is perfectly sited on a 20,000-plus (HCAD) SF lot planted with native trees and shrubs. The master bedroom is on the ground floor, and there is a second-floor deck that runs the length of the side wing overlooking the back yard. Miller’s seamless update led to a 2012 Good Brick Award from Preservation Houston and accolades from the AIA and others. Tucked away and quiet but for bird calls, 67 Tiel Way is centrally located just a block off Kirby Drive. All per seller.”

Scroll below for a peek inside the majestic abode with an asking price of $4,250,000:

67 Tiel Way (HAR)

