New Downtown food court Underground Hall opens its doors

A new food court and bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1010 Prairie St. in Downtown, the fresh arrival is called Underground Hall.

According to the business's Facebook page, Underground Hall is "Downtown's new casual and refreshed food hall." The spot includes four new restaurants (Treacherous Leches, Wokker, Hotline Burger and Don Juan Tacos) along with two bars ( Beer Market and Underbar). Expect to see menu items like the octopus ceviche (Don Juan Tacos), waffle fries (Hotline Burger), brisket eggrolls (Wokker) and fried donut bread pudding (Treacherous Leches).

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

India B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 7, wrote, "There's something for everyone at Underground Hall — in fact, this is where you go when everyone in the gang wants different options. They've got burgers for your carnivore friends and even vegan options for your plant-based friends. Not to mention, pizza, beer, Asian fusion and dessert options."

And Olivia S. wrote, "Underground Hall is an awesome new food hall in Downtown Houston. I went with a group of friends for happy hour and the staff was quite welcoming. Even though the place was still new and working out quirks, the food and drinks were tasty and beautifully presented. "

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Underground Hall is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

