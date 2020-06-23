This Montrose home for sale has a pneumatic elevator, exceptional city views

HOUSTON – On the hunt for a modern home with a view situated in one of Houston‘s most lively neighborhoods? Look no further than 608 Stanford Street B in Montrose. This three-story estate comes with a pneumatic elevator located in the center of the home and a roof top that offers exceptional city views.

The 3,199-square-foot abode sports three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and an open floor plan of the kitchen, living room and dinning area.

Pony up $985,000 and this one-of-a-kind piece of architecture is yours for the taking.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:

“Fabulous modern architectural masterpiece designed by Francois de Menil and developed by Carol Isaak Barden. Renovated extensively with state of the art features, pristinely maintained. The home is great for entertaining and art enthusiasts, featuring high ceilings, case windows, Ipe plank wood floors, fine marble tops, plus designer cabinets and fixtures. A spacious kitchen with an oversized island and a rooftop deck with sweeping views of downtown and custom water feature make this perfect for socializing. Plus home automation and pneumatic elevator is ideal for low maintenance living.”

For more details on the property, click here.

Scroll below to take a gander of what nearly $1 million can get you in the Bayou City.

