SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 5 minority-owned businesses in The Woodlands that offer tasty Latin food and beauty services

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in The Woodlands area.

Last October, Houston, The Woodlands and Sugar Land ranked No. 13 for having the most minority-owned startups, according to a report by Volusion using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs. The industries at the top of the list were accommodations and food services.

Below you’ll find a variety of minority-owned businesses that offer tasty Latin food and beauty services in The Woodlands:

This Asian cafe serves bubble tea, organic and vegan food, burgers, hot tea and natural smoothies and juices.

Address: 3335 College Park Drive Suite 400, The Woodlands

Phone: (936) 231-8989

1Body Med Spa’s vision is devoting time to teaching its clients to love themselves from the inside out, according to its website.

The spa offers non-invasive procedures including microneedling, strawberry lipo laser and body contouring.

Address: 282 Ed English Drive Suite C, The Woodlands

Phone: (832) 981-2639

This small Mexican restaurant serves classic street food including burritos, tortas, gorditas and combo plates served with rice, beans, two choices of meat and tortillas.

Tacos Nueva Italia has two locations in The Woodlands area.

Address: 9146 Highway 242, Conroe and 16983 Glen Eagle, Conroe

Hours: From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Saturday

Phone: (936) 270-9845

Founder Arnarely Rambert’s goal is to give her customers the most natural-looking microneedled eyebrows to make them feel happy and confident.

Rambert is a Medical Technologist and a Phibrows Certified Microblading Artist with 10 years of experience.

Address: 17947 I-45 S. Suite 226, Shenandoah

Phone: (832) 562-9344

Latin +58 offers authentic Venezuelan food like arepas, cachapas, tequeños and empanadas, as well as drinks and desserts.

Address: KC Hall 2655 FM 1488 Road Conroe

Phone: (936) 314-9140