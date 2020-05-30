SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 5 minority-owned businesses in The Woodlands that offer tasty Latin food and beauty services
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in The Woodlands area.
Last October, Houston, The Woodlands and Sugar Land ranked No. 13 for having the most minority-owned startups, according to a report by Volusion using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs. The industries at the top of the list were accommodations and food services.
Below you’ll find a variety of minority-owned businesses that offer tasty Latin food and beauty services in The Woodlands:
DrinkabiliTea Cafe
This Asian cafe serves bubble tea, organic and vegan food, burgers, hot tea and natural smoothies and juices.
Address: 3335 College Park Drive Suite 400, The Woodlands
Phone: (936) 231-8989
View this post on Instagram
𝔾𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕥𝕠𝕞𝕠𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕨 𝕚𝕤? 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘!!!🤩 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘺 25𝘵𝘩 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘔𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘺 & 𝘛𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘳 3 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘴! ✨ 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒓𝒐𝒘 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒚 25𝒕𝒉? 𝙱𝚞𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝟸𝟺 𝙾𝚉 𝙳𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚊 𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚎 𝙴𝚊𝚛𝚕 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚢 𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚔𝚝𝚎𝚊!!! ᗩᑎᗪ ᗯITᕼ ᗩ ᑭᑌᖇᑕᕼᗩᔕE Oᖴ $50 GET ᖴᖇEE ᑕOᑕOᑎᑌT ᑕᑌᗷEᔕ! ꧁༒☬Skip the wait!☬༒꧂ ℂ𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕒𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕕 𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕆𝕟𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖 𝕥𝕠 𝕡𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕪 𝕡𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕦𝕡! (ℙ𝕤𝕤𝕥... 𝕨𝕖’𝕝𝕝 𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕪 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕚𝕥’𝕤 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪!) • 𝚆𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐! 𝚆𝚎 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚕𝚢 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝚠𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊 𝚖𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝚝𝚘𝚘, 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚎𝚝! Call: (936) 231-8989 or click link in bio to order! ✨
1Body Med Spa
1Body Med Spa’s vision is devoting time to teaching its clients to love themselves from the inside out, according to its website.
The spa offers non-invasive procedures including microneedling, strawberry lipo laser and body contouring.
Address: 282 Ed English Drive Suite C, The Woodlands
Phone: (832) 981-2639
Tacos Nueva Italia
This small Mexican restaurant serves classic street food including burritos, tortas, gorditas and combo plates served with rice, beans, two choices of meat and tortillas.
Tacos Nueva Italia has two locations in The Woodlands area.
Address: 9146 Highway 242, Conroe and 16983 Glen Eagle, Conroe
Hours: From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Saturday
Phone: (936) 270-9845
Brows LikeNatural
Founder Arnarely Rambert’s goal is to give her customers the most natural-looking microneedled eyebrows to make them feel happy and confident.
Rambert is a Medical Technologist and a Phibrows Certified Microblading Artist with 10 years of experience.
Address: 17947 I-45 S. Suite 226, Shenandoah
Phone: (832) 562-9344
View this post on Instagram
Personalized design, Super natural Microblading. 🌿 Reconnecting your eyebrows with your soul 🌿 Arnarely Rambert BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW📕 CLICK THE LINK IN BIO FOR MY AVAILABILITY.🗓 OR TEXT MSG. 832.562.9344 ================ #thewoodlandstexas #thewoodlands #houstontexas #tomballtx #womenbusiness #eyebrowfeathering #entrepreneurswomen #styleinspiration #thewoodlandsrealstate #thewoodlandsmakeup #woodlandschurch #woodlandspavilion #woodlandsmoms #woodlandswaterway #Shenandoahbrows #Shenandoahmicroblading #woodlandsresort #woodlandsspirit #woodlandsmall #browslikenatural #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #brows #goodvibes #lifting #micropigmentation #cejas #thewoodlandsruners #woodlandstx
Latin +58
Latin +58 offers authentic Venezuelan food like arepas, cachapas, tequeños and empanadas, as well as drinks and desserts.
Address: KC Hall 2655 FM 1488 Road Conroe
Phone: (936) 314-9140
View this post on Instagram
🤩Estas listo para probar nuestro #tequepepi ? Es una deliciosa cama de #tequeños con #pollo y #carne en el tope, queso y cualquiera de nuestras #deliciosas salsas 🤤 Está INCREÍBLE y puedes disfrutarlo en nuestro #foodtruck o en la comodidad de tu casa con nuestro #freedelivery 🛵👏🏻 Te esperamos a partir de las 4 pm con nuestro #saborlatino #consaborvenezolano Solo en #latinplus58 🇻🇪🚐🇺🇸 en #conroetx
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.