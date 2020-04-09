Houston Zoo welcomes adorable new baby giant anteater

HOUSTON – There’s a new baby giant anteater in town at the Houston Zoo.

The yet-to-be-named baby was born to mom Olive on the evening of March 31. Both mom and baby are doing well.

According to zookeepers, giant anteaters cling to their mother’s backs during their first few weeks of life, then they hitch a ride during the first 12 months.

Zoo veterinarians say that the first weeks of life are critical for the development of the baby giant anteater. After ample bonding time between mother and baby, they will give a physical examination and determine the gender.

Congratulations Olive, on your newest arrival.