Zoa Moroccan Kitchen brings Moroccan fare to Memorial Park

A new Moroccan spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Zoa Moroccan Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 4710 Lillian St. in Memorial Park.

"Every dish inspired by the simple street foods of my youth," owner Youssef Nafaa explains on the business' website. "The sandwiches, salads and breads of Morocco."

Zoa Moroccan Kitchen's menu features the Baghrir Moroccan Pancake for breakfast, as well as the Tangier sandwich with shrimp, cucumber tomato, greens pickled red onion cabbage and tomato chermoula for lunch. Diners can customize their sandwiches or bowls by picking a protein, such as beef tagine, lamb meshwi, shrimp, kefta or potato cake, along with dips, toppings and sauces. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Zoa Moroccan Kitchen has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Lalanica C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4, wrote, "They have so many meat options (all of which are halal!), and also shrimp and veg-friendly stuff. The fave bowls seem to be pretty solid combos, but I'd be interested in building my own bowl/sandwich too. Very affordable and delicious!"

And Michael L. wrote, "Highly recommend this new casual dine! Just stopped in with my girlfriend and got a ton of delicious food. Absolutely make sure to try the desserts they have. We got a chocolate tart and it was the best part."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Zoa Moroccan Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

