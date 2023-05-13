Morgan Wallen reschedules Houston concert following postponement due to vocal cord injury

Morgan Wallen performs at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOUSTON – Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced a new date for his concert following his May 26 postponement this week.

Wallen will return to Houston’s Minute Maid Park on November 18th.

RELATED: Morgan Wallen postpones Houston show among 6 weeks of dates, citing severe vocal cord injury

The rescheduled date comes after Wallen made an announcement via social media that he would miss six weeks of shows due to a vocal cord injury, including Houston’s.

Wallen said he learned from doctors learned that he had reinjured his vocal cords, grappling with vocal fold trauma. Wallen said he has been told to take vocal rest for six weeks could possibly lose his voice if he continued to sing.

It’s unclear whether tickets purchased for the May 26 show are honored on the new date.

Tickets for the Houston show are still available.