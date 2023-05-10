Morgan Wallen postpones Houston show among 6 weeks of dates, citing severe vocal cord injury

Hardy and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

HOUSTON – Country music singer Morgan Wallen has postponed six weeks of shows due to a vocal cord injury; among those shows is one that was slated for Houston on May 26.

In a candid video on Twitter, Wallen discussed the decision to postpone the shows until likely next year.

The video has been viewed 3.2 million times since it was posted on Tuesday.

Wallen said he learned from doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center that, after taking 10 days of vocal rest, he performed three shows in Florida and -- following a scope examination -- learned that he had reinjured his vocal cords. He is now grappling with vocal fold trauma. Wallen said he has been told to take vocal rest for six weeks and if he doesn’t, he could permanently damage his voice.

“This is just the choice I have to make. I hate it,” Wallen said. “But love you guys and I appreciate the support that you always give me. And I’ll see you soon and I’ll be back better than ever. God bless.”

Wallen said he and his team are working to reschedule the dates he’s going to miss.

“We’re going to make those right,” he said.

In comments on the tweet, some fans voiced support, but also frustration that tickets were not refunded.

The ticket situation seems unclear at this time for the Houston show. KPRC 2 will try to find out what’s going on with ticket sales and let you know as soon as we can make heads or tails of the situation.