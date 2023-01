Lance Bass and AJ McLean are settling the debate about the rumored feud between their two boy bands once and for all.

As two of the biggest groups of the ‘90s, it’s long been assumed that there was a major rivalry between Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync while they battled for the top spot on the pop charts.

But ‘N Sync’s Bass decided to prove there is no bad blood between the two groups by posting a TikTok video with BSB’s McLean.

Read more on NBC News/The TODAY Show here.