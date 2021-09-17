Houston rapper Scarface undergoes kidney transplant thanks to his son

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 23: Rapper Scarface attends the will.i.am hosted third annual TRANS4M concert benefitting the i.am.angel Foundation at Avalon on January 23, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for i.am.angel Foundation)

Nearly one year since searching for a kidney donor on Twitter, Houston rapper Scarface is now recovering from the life-saving operation after receiving a kidney from his son.

In October 2020, Scarface took to Twitter in search of a potential kidney donor after suffering irreparable damage to his kidneys since contracting COVID-19 in March 2020.

After just two days, the rapper followed up with an update, writing “I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love!”

On Wednesday, the rapper’s son, Chris Jordan, posted on Instagram that his dad was “thriving” after undergoing a kidney transplant, in which Jordan was the donor.