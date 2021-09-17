Houston rapper Scarface undergoes kidney transplant thanks to his son

Nearly one year since searching for a kidney donor on Twitter, Houston rapper Scarface is now recovering from the life-saving operation after receiving a kidney from his son.
In October 2020, Scarface took to Twitter in search of a potential kidney donor after suffering irreparable damage to his kidneys since contracting COVID-19 in March 2020.
[RELATED: Houston rapper Scarface searching for potential kidney donor on Twitter]
After just two days, the rapper followed up with an update, writing “I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love!”
On Wednesday, the rapper’s son, Chris Jordan, posted on Instagram that his dad was “thriving” after undergoing a kidney transplant, in which Jordan was the donor.