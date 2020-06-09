Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Is on His First Magazine Cover With Doting Dad
Anderson Cooper couldn't be happier to be a dad!
The CNN anchor revealed on air back in April that he welcomed his first child, son Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate. Now, he's opening up about his most important role yet.
"When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, 'I will never be able to have a kid,'" Cooper, 53, tells People. "This is a dream come true. It feels like my life has actually begun."
"I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for?" he continues. "This is a new level of love. It's unlike anything I've experienced, and yet it's also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It's really extraordinary."
On the air, Anderson Cooper is the epitome of a serious newsman. Off-camera, he's a seriously besotted new dad — and it’s an experience he never imagined he’d get to have. ❤️ “When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” he says in this week’s cover story for PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue. “This is a dream come true.” 💕 Pick up the issue on stands Friday, and tap the bio link for more on his life as a new parent. | 📷: @melanieacevedophoto
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Cooper, who co-parents baby Wyatt with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, also tells the outlet that being a dad has given him a whole new perspective on life.
"I feel invested in the future in a way I hadn't really before," he explains. "There's something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us."
"I'm more tired than I've ever been, but I wouldn't change it for the world," he adds. "I cry at things I never cried at before ... I find myself being overwhelmed with emotion, and it's a lovely thing."
Last month, ET spoke with Cooper's close pal, Andy Cohen, via Zoom. The Watch What Happens Live host revealed he recently sent Cooper some baby clothes, after his own son, 1-year-old Benjamin, outgrew them.
"[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben's hand-me-downs, and he's got a great wardrobe ready for him," Cohen explained. "It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, 'Do you like these?' He goes, 'I love them, I can't wait!'"
"So, we have a little funnel of clothes from my house to his ... and my nanny now works for Anderson," he continued. "We FaceTimed today for about a half an hour. We either FaceTime or talk on the phone, and we text all the time."
