Published: September 10, 2020, 7:57 am Updated: September 10, 2020, 8:27 am

HOUSTON – Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins is set to provide an update Thursday on preparations underway for the November election.

Hollins is scheduled to speak at NRG Arena after giving the media a tour of the county’s election headquarters.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Hollins' news conference when it begins.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story will be updated.