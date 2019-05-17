5 free things you can do in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend:

Galveston Beach Revue

Down in Galveston, they're taking you back to the '50s with a Beach Revue Saturday. From noon until 7 p.m. you can enjoy a lot of activities, including a bathing beauties contest and a classic car show.

There will also be plenty of music and food. Admission is free.

Music to Me Beers in Pearland

Pearland is holding its first-ever "Music to My Beers" festival. It will be at Pearland Town Center Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers say they'll have live music and food, and you can taste a variety of beers from several breweries.

Alief Kite Festival and Farmers Market

Head to the Alief area for a kite festival and farmers market at the Alief Nature Center from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday. The first 250 guests will get free kites. If you get your hands a little dirty by helping with the garden trails, you can also get a free T-shirt and other goodies.

Texas All-Star Wrestling Slamfest

If your kids love wrestling, you'll want to be at Traders Village on Sunday. The Texas All-Star Wrestling Slamfest starts at 1:30 p.m. After the free wrestling show, kids will get a chance to meet the wrestlers.

Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens

Take a little time to smell the flowers at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens Sunday. From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. you can get free admission and free guided tours. It's all being offered as the MFAH celebrates the history of American music and musicians.

