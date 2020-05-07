This is where Houston educators can get freebies and discounts throughout Teachers Appreciation Week

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!

Here is where educators can get freebies and discounts:

Barnes & Noble is offering discounts of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Chicken Salad Chick is awarding free chicken salad for a year. Students, families and staff members can nominate their favorite teacher in the comments on the Facebook page through May 3.

Cicis Pizza is offering large specialty pizzas at participating locations for $5.99 online from May 10. For more details visit Cici’s offers page.

Costco is offering a $30 Costco Shop Card to teachers when they join as a new member. For more details visit Costco’s discount page.

Grimaldi’s is offering 15% off any meal purchase from May 4-8 to teachers who present a school ID.

Michaels is offering teachers 20% off their entire purchase from May 3-9.

SONIC is offering a free large drink or slush with purchase from May 4-8 at any drive-in. Guests can use the SONIC app for contactless ordering and enter promo code “TEACHERS." Download the app here.

Verizon is offering teachers a sweet discount. Teachers can get an unlimited plan discount starting from $10 a month per account to $20 a month per account. Customers can apply online through Verizon’s discount page.