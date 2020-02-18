Will flameless, fuel-free lighter work in the wind and rain?

HOUSTON – Whether you’re lighting birthday candles or a stoagie, you want a lighter that works. The Atomic Lighter has no flame and no fuel, but it claims to work better than a regular lighter.

The device that costs $19.88 at Walmart is rechargeable with a USB.

Product: Atomic Lighter

Claim: The Atomic Lighter will light “even during the windiest rainstorm.”

Test: We tried to light a cigar with the lighter, but it wouldn’t fit between the small prongs of the electric arc on the Atomic Lighter.

It did light when we held it in front of a fan, simulating wind.

It even lit a candle as we sprayed it with water, simulating rain.

Verdict: Thumbs up! It works.