Prince Royce pays tribute to Selena at Houston Rodeo with ‘No Me Queda Mas' cover

Prince Royce sings during a concert at NRG Stadium in Houston during the second night of the Houston Rodeo on Feb. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - During his concert at the Houston Rodeo on Tuesday night, singer Prince Royce covered a Selena song on the anniversary of her last concert.

Video shared on social media showed Royce singing “No Me Queda Mas,” which was released by the Queen of Tejano in 1994. The crowd can be seen swaying back and forth and singing along to the tune about overcoming heartache.

The performance came on the 24th anniversary of Selena’s final concert, which happened at the Astrodome during the Houston Rodeo. She was killed about a month later.

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, also posted video of the tribute on Instagram.

“Wow! How awesome!” Quintanilla wrote. “Today is definitely a mark in history for one of the most iconic concerts of Selena y Los Dinos.”

Royce’s tribute comes on the heels of a similar tribute by country singer Kacey Musgraves. She covered Selena’s “Como la Flor” during her opening night concert Monday at the Houston Rodeo.

