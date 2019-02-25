Selena at the Rodeo: Remembering the 'Queen of Tejano's' final performance

Selena Quintanilla during her last concert performance at the Astrodome.

HOUSTON - Selena Quintanilla graced the Houston Rodeo stage for the last time, 24 years ago Tuesday.

It was her last concert performance, just weeks before her death on March 31, 1995.

On Go Tejano Day, Quintanilla performed inside Houston’s iconic Astrodome on Feb. 25, 1995. On that night, the Tejano music star arrived in a white carriage, wearing one of her most memorable outfits to this day: her iconic purple, sparkling jumpsuit, which was replicated in the movie “Selena,” personified by Jennifer Lopez. The outfit has also been worn for Halloween by celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian.

Quintanilla began her Astrodome performance with “I Will Survive,” followed by a mix of popular disco songs. She also sang her own hits, including “Amor Prohibido” and “Baila.” She closed out the night with “Como La Flor.“

Quintanilla performed at RodeoHouston on three occasions, in 1993, 1994 and 1995, all under the Astrodome roof.

She would have turned 24 years old, just two weeks before her death.

Yolanda Saldivar, Selena's fan club president, shot the star to death in Corpus Christi. Saldivar remains behind bars serving a life sentence in a prison in Gatesville, Texas. She will be available for parole on March 30, 2025.

Do you have any photos from Selena's Astrodome performance?

