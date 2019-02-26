Kacey Musgraves honors Selena with 'Como la Flor' cover at Houston Rodeo

Kacey Musgraves sings during the opening night of the Houston Rodeo at NRG Stadium on Feb. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - Kacey Musgraves not only opened the Houston Rodeo on Monday night, she did it by paying tribute to one of the biggest stars to ever play the event.

Musgraves, a country music singer, honored Tejano singer Selena with a rendition of “Como la Flor,” one of Selena’s most recognized songs.

The performance came on the day before the 24th anniversary of Selena’s last concert before her untimely death. She played the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995, and was killed a month later.

Musgraves retweeted some videos of her cover of the song, showing the audience singing along with the iconic tune.

.@KaceyMusgraves pays homage to the late Selena Quintanilla by performing a mesmerizing cover of “Como La Flor” in the same location where the Latin singer had last performed. 🌸pic.twitter.com/zPG8IRDamQ — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) February 26, 2019

Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, also posted a video of the performance on her Instagram page, thanking Musgraves for the love.

“Awww, this makes me (want to) shed a tear,” Quintanilla wrote in her Instagram post. “Takes me back.”

