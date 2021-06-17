Apple Daily editors arrested under Hong Kong security law

Ryan Law, second from right, Apple Daily's chief editor, is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong Thursday, June 17, 2021. Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of Apple Daily under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to local media reports. Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported Thursday that national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law. (AP Photo)

HONG KONG – Five editors and executives at pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were arrested Thursday under Hong Kong's national security law, its stock was halted and police were searching its offices in moves raising concerns about the media's future in the city.

Apple Daily is known for its strong pro-democracy stance and often criticizes and condemns the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city.

Hong Kong authorities have been intensifying a crackdown on dissent following months of mass anti-government protests in 2019.

Apple Daily’s chief editor Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publisher's chief operating officer and two other editors were arrested, according to Apple Daily, the South China Morning Post and other local media.

The government said security police had arrested five directors of a company for “suspected contravention” of the national security law.

The four men and one woman aged between 47 and 63 were arrested on suspicion of collusion with a “foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” according to the statement, which did not name those arrested.

More than 200 police officers were involved in the search of Apple Daily’s offices, and the government said a warrant was obtained to look for evidence of a suspected violation of the national security law.

Trading in the shares of Next Digital was halted Thursday morning, according to a notice on the Hong Kong stock exchange. No reason was given for the halt.