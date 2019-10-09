HOUSTON – The parent companies of Target and Toys R Us announced a partnership Tuesday as the toy company makes a comeback after going out of business last year.

The Target Corporation and Tru Kids Brands announced "that Target's toy assortment, digital capabilities and fulfillment services will support the new online and in-store Toys 'R' Us shopping experiences in the United States," officials with the companies wrote in a press release.

Later this year, the revamped Toys R Us will open two "experiential retail stores" — in Houston and in Paramus, New Jersey. As of Tuesday, the Houston store at the Galleria had not yet opened. It is expected to be about 6,500 square feet.

"The stores are designed to showcase new products out of the box, and create memorable experiences for kids and families that allow for in-person product discovery," officials wrote. "Guests interested in purchasing items not available in store will interact with sales associates who will assist them in completing sales transactions that will be fulfilled through Target.com."

The websites for the toy company and the retailer will be linked together so people browsing toys on ToysRUs.com are able to click on a button that reads "Buy Now at Target.com" and be redirected to the product page on the Target website.

Customers buying toys on the Target website will get Target’s free two-day shipping, same-day curbside pickup and the benefits that come with the Target loyalty programs.