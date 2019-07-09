4 things you should do now to prepare for hurricane season

HOUSTON - As all eyes are focused on the Gulf of Mexico this week, the time to prepare for whatever the tropics throw at the Houston region is before the storm heads for the coast.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak of the season typically happening in September.

The first named Atlantic storm of the 2019 season was Subtropical Storm Andrea that formed in May. If the system that is forming in the Gulf becomes a named storm, it would likely have the next name on the list -- Barry. Chantal and Dorian are the third and fourth name on the list. Here is the full list of 2019 Atlantic names.

4 things you should do now

There are several things you can do now to make sure you're prepared for whatever this hurricane season has in store for the Texas Gulf Coast. Here are some tips from the KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team.

1. Review your plan

Take the time to review your family’s preparation and evacuation plan. If your family doesn’t have a plan, develop one now. Figure out which evacuation zone you live in, and learn the routes you should take if an evacuation is ordered. Click here to read more about evacuation routes in the Houston region.

2. Be on the lookout for 2-for-1 sales

These money-saving sales will help you stock up on nonperishable foods and water without breaking your budget. FEMA recommends that people stockpile enough food and water to feed their family for two weeks.

3. Get flood insurance now

Unlike most other types of insurance, flood insurance takes 30 days before it becomes effective. Hurricane Harvey taught many people that just because they live outside a floodplain doesn’t mean they are protected from flooding. Click here to find out more about getting flood insurance.

