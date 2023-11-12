Rain returns Sunday night

Sunday Hour by Hour Forecast:
Rain chances are nil to none Sunday morning and afternoon. Sunday evening spotty shower chances fill in but it isn’t until Sunday night rain becomes more scattered and eventually widespread.
Rainy, breezy & cool Monday:
Monday’s commutes will be soggy with widespread rain activity due to a low pressure system that will move east along the Gulf Coast. Depending on where the low sets up we could see some heavy pockets of rain across southeast Texas.
10-Day Forecast:
Sunday night will begin the big change into Monday when another weather system will bring more rain through Tuesday morning. Wednesday returning to sunshine and 70s.
Tracking the Tropics:
A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 40% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.
