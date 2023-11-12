Rain returns Sunday night

Today through Tuesday presents our rain chances the next 7 days.

Sunday Hour by Hour Forecast:

Rain chances are nil to none Sunday morning and afternoon. Sunday evening spotty shower chances fill in but it isn’t until Sunday night rain becomes more scattered and eventually widespread.

Slight rain chances through much of the day and building this afternoon and evening. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainy, breezy & cool Monday:

Monday’s commutes will be soggy with widespread rain activity due to a low pressure system that will move east along the Gulf Coast. Depending on where the low sets up we could see some heavy pockets of rain across southeast Texas.

Big increase in rain chances Monday. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Look for a messy Monday with rain most of the day. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Sunday night will begin the big change into Monday when another weather system will bring more rain through Tuesday morning. Wednesday returning to sunshine and 70s.

Rainy start to the ten day forecast period ahead of return of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 40% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.

Area near Central America with a 40% chance of development. Forecast to drift to the northeast. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.