Coldest morning in 210 days

Tuesday’s Forecast:
For the first time since March 20th we’re starting the day below 50°. After a cold start we’ll warm up to the mid-70s under sunny skies and light winds this afternoon.
Warmth back Wednesday:
After a chilly start Wednesday morning, we’re back in the mid-80s in the afternoon.
Tracking the Tropics:
In the Atlantic there is a cluster of storms that has a high chance for development. When it organizes it will be get the name Tammy. “Tammy” is forecast to drift toward the Windward Islands before it curves north.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
A great week for outdoor plans, plenty of sunshine with warming through the week. Friday will be hot with temps in the lower 90s. I don’t have any rain in the forecast until Tuesday of next week.