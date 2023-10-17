Coldest morning in 210 days

We're in the 40s this morning. March we started the day at 37°

Tuesday’s Forecast:

For the first time since March 20th we’re starting the day below 50°. After a cold start we’ll warm up to the mid-70s under sunny skies and light winds this afternoon.

Temps climb to the mid-70s (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warmth back Wednesday:

After a chilly start Wednesday morning, we’re back in the mid-80s in the afternoon.

After today we warm up (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic there is a cluster of storms that has a high chance for development. When it organizes it will be get the name Tammy. “Tammy” is forecast to drift toward the Windward Islands before it curves north.

Tropical Storm Tammy should form in the next few days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

A great week for outdoor plans, plenty of sunshine with warming through the week. Friday will be hot with temps in the lower 90s. I don’t have any rain in the forecast until Tuesday of next week.