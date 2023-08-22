Tracking Tropical Storm Harold

Tropical Storm Harold:

7am update: Harold has 45 mph winds and is moving WNW at 18 mph. Outer rain bands are already onshore with the center of the storm expected later this morning.

Will be on land in a few hours (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Impacts for SE Texas:

Rain: The heaviest rain falls in south Texas from Harold. In Houston we have a 30% chance of rain, mainly south of I-10. Our coastal cities will get a range from a half inch to two inches of rain.

Heaviest rain is southeast of Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Winds: East Winds will increase throughout the day. Red flag warnings are in place so if a fire starts it can spread quickly.

Strong gusts Tuesday afternoon

Gulf Waters: Our far southwestern cities are under a tropical storm watch. Strong winds may knock out power. Our coastal waters have a high rip current risk and a small craft advisory.

Tropical storms watch for our far southwestern cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here is what to expect today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston’s Forecast:

In Houston we have a 30% chance of rain with gusty east winds. Mostly cloudy skies will also keep temperatures in the 90s for the first time in 23 days!

Comparing Houston to the coast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Atlantic:

Of course we are tracking our Gulf Storm but we are also watching the rest of the tropics. Three named tropical storms are currently churning in the Atlantic. Emily, Gert and Franklin formed this past weekend. We’re also monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a high chance for development in the next week. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Four systems in the Caribbean and Atlantic (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

We have once chance to stop the streak of triple digit temperatures today and it will be close. Strong easterly winds with mostly cloudy skies may keep temperatures in the 90s. After tomorrow we are back to 100+ degree temperatures.